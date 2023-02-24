E-scooter trial stopping in Birmingham

Voi's e-scooter coverage in Birmingham is stopping

Transport for West Midlands launched an open tender for the new contract last summer and the procurement process is yet to conclude following bids from a number of interested providers.

It means there will be a break in the provision of a public rental e-scooter scheme.

TfWM, part of the West Midlands Combined Authority, and Birmingham City Council have taken the opportunity to look at fresh approaches, learn from current experience and continue to carefully consider the safety of the travelling public.

It was hoped there would be a seamless transition to a new contract but owing to delays procuring the contract while awaiting clarity over national e-scooter legislation, that has not been possible.

As an alternative for the time being people can use the West Midlands Cycle Hire, which includes e-bikes and is available across much of Birmingham and the wider region.

It is the intention to see a public rental e-scooter scheme re-introduced as soon as possible.

E-scooter trials were launched by the Department for Transport in 2020 under which only rental e-scooters are allowed on the streets to test the technology and asses different approaches ahead of permanent legislation being introduced. The trials are taking place across UK towns and cities.