Ladder for the Black Country: Apprenticeship opens the door for Leah

Managing director Simon Perks and Leah Mistry

The Ladder for The Black Country partners found her a customer services practitioner apprenticeship at UK Doors (Midlands) in Tipton.

Leah was a strong candidate from the beginning of the interview process. She came across as very professional and driven throughout the initial interview. She interviewed well with UK Doors who instantly offered her the job.

Juniper’s apprenticeship recruitment consultant, Harrison Baker said “Since joining the company, Leah has become a great asset. She completed assignments set by her skills coach in a timely manner and with great detail, and we are delighted to report she achieved her apprenticeship with a distinction."

Managing director Simon Perk said: “When we first approached Juniper training, it was with some hesitation, as we had never previously employed an apprentice, and were unsure if this was the correct route for us. Fast forward nearly two years and we clearly had nothing to worry about Leah, who Juniper placed with us, has become an integral and valuable member of our team. We have seen her grow both professionally and personally over this period and she has taken every task in her stride. We are extremely proud that she achieved a distinction and are currently discussing a possible degree apprenticeship as the next step on her journey with our company. The process with Juniper has been seamless from start to finish and we will certainly be using their services shortly to find our next Leah."

Leah said: “This apprenticeship has given me the opportunity to develop my communication skills and better my confidence both inside and out of the company. I can’t thank both UK Doors and Juniper enough, as they have been super supportive throughout my apprenticeship, from building my courage to come out of my comfort zone to achieving the best outcome possible."