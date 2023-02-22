J&N Superfood Store in Blackhalve Lane, Wednesfield. Photo: Google

The family running J&N Superfood Stores in Blackhalve Lane, Wednesfield, have announced they are stepping down as owners next month, with their final day in charge being Sunday, March 12.

In a statement on the store's Facebook page, the family said the announcement was being made with a "heavy heart".

"Over the last four decades, the local community have faced so many changes, different challenges, and endured numerous highs and lows – and yet it continues to thrive and we have loved being a part of this," they said.

"We have loved and lost some amazing people, have watched so many families grow, seen so many smiles and laughed with so many people – these memories will last a lifetime and honestly, we can’t thank you enough.

"So many businesses have come and gone in the time we have been on Blackhalve Lane, we have enjoyed working alongside you all and will always be grateful for all the support you have provided.

"To all our amazing staff, past and present, we thank you for all of your years of service and support. We have some amazing memories of smiles and laughter – which we will treasure forever. We will always be here for you! We wish you all the happiness and the very best in all your future ventures.

"The decision to move on has been one of the hardest we have had to make as a family – and like every decision, we have made we have considered the community and local businesses."

However, it's not the end of the line for the store, which has Nisa branding.