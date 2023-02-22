Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Chemical firm consults over job losses

By John CorserWest BromwichBusinessPublished:

A chemicals business may make up to 30 redundancies from its 237-strong workforce.

Adrian Hanrahan of Robinson Brothers
Adrian Hanrahan of Robinson Brothers

Robinson Brothers in Phoenix Street, West Bromwich, is in consultation with the Unite and GMB unions over the potential job losses.

Adrian Hanrahan, managing director of the 154-year-old business, said that the company was facing a "perfect storm" from the impact of lost trade due to Brexit, cheaper costs of manufacturing for Chinese rivals and rising energy costs.

"We are in consultation about the potential for 30 redundancies until the end of March," he confirmed.

Mr Hanrahan said that the consultation also involved a five per cent salary increase for those remaining with the business once agreement was reached with the unions.

Robinson Brothers develops and manufactures a range of chemicals.

In its 2021 financial year the company had turnover of £33.7 million and made a pre-tax profit of £1.02m. The number employed then was 263 – 257 full time and 127 involved in production.

It is one of the UK's largest independent chemical manufacturers of speciality/fine chemicals and rubber accelerators.

Robinson Brothers is a member of the Chemical Industries Association which represents chemical and pharmaceutical companies across UK.

Business
News
West Bromwich
Sandwell
Local Hubs
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News