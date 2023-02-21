Independent Funeral Directors, which covers Stafford, Newport and surrounding areas, celebrates a year of business

Love's Independent Funeral Directors

Stuart Love, co-owner of the fabulous funeral home, Love’s Independent Funeral Directors, has already led the organisation to considerable success and popularity.

He has created a strong reputation for the bespoke way funerals are planned, families supported, and funerals conducted, whether at church, at the crematorium or in Woodland’s Rest at Primrose Cottage.

A year on and Stuart is now supported by a small team of dedicated, professional and caring pallbearers, office team and local small organisations to ensure every family has the attention and support they deserve, during the difficult days and months after a loved-one had passed.

Stuart Love

And his team, with backgrounds in policing, the fire service, RAF and nursing, are equipped to deal with difficult conversations and stressful situations, whilst transferring long life skills of compassion, kindness and professionalism when supporting our families.

Stuart said: “We couldn’t be prouder of the team we have here and feel so welcomed by the community.

"Primrose Cottage has welcomed hundreds of visitors through its doors and together with our website, social media presence, community partnerships and open-door policy, have attempted to take away the fear and uncomfortable conversations attached to death, dying and funerals.”