Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Hill & Smith buys US business

By John CorserBusinessPublished:

Transport infrastructure group Hill & Smith has completed its acquisition of Texas-based Enduro Composites for £28.7 million from private shareholders including the management team.

Hill & Smith's products include motorway barriers
Hill & Smith's products include motorway barriers

Enduro, designs, manufacturers and supplies engineered composite solutions in the industrial and infrastructure sectors.

It will merge into Hill & Smith’s engineered solutions division.

Solihull-based Hill & Smith includes barriers business Hill & Smith Infrastructure at Springvale Business Park, Bilston.

The acquisition has been made on a debt and cash free basis, and will be funded from the Hill & Smith’s existing banking facilities.

Alan Giddins, executive chairman of Hill & Smith, said: “The acquisition of Enduro is in line with our strategy to undertake disciplined mergers and acquisitions that is aligned to our focus on niche markets with excellent long term growth potential.

“The acquisition of Enduro will further develop our product offering and expand our geographical coverage in the highly attractive composites market.

"I am delighted to welcome Enduro and its employees to the group."

Business
News
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News