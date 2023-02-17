One Stop's 1,000th opening

The ribbon is cut for the 1,000th One Stop

The Brownhill-based Convenience chain's latest shop is in Silverton Way, Wednesfield.

The new store was officially opened on Friday by the Mayor of Wolverhampton, Councillor Sandra Samuels and One Stop managing director, Sarah Lawler.

One Stop started its journey inWolverhampton as a simple market stall nearly half a century ago.

Once the store was officially opened with the cut of a ribbon, customers filled the aisles.

The first 100 customers received goodie bags, with £20 One Stop vouchers hidden all around the store for customers to find. On top of this, there were cakes and sandwiches available for all, with bakers Warburtons supporting the opening, giving away hundreds of goodie bags to customers.

Also in attendance were 10 local charities from the Wolverhampton area, each receiving a £1,000 donation from One Stop. These donations follow on from the retailers recent fundraising and donation milestone figure of £10 million raised over the last 10 years.

As part of the event, One Stop also unveiled a bench which has been donated to the local community. The bench was made from the company’s recycled plastics and was created in partnership with Veolia.

One Stop stocks some of the nation’s most popular and well-known brands with the retailer’s own label ‘Selected by Tesco’ range also available.

Sarah Lawler said: “The opening of our 1000th store was a wonderful milestone for us, and it’s been great to share with our customers, colleagues and the general public. I was delighted to see all of the activities we planned for the day really come together; the true reward was seeing how engaged the local community was throughout the event.