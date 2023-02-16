New Staffordshire Lidl opens next week with exclusive deals in the middle aisle

Lidl is opening a new Staffordshire store

The store on Ninian Way in Tamworth will open on Thursday, February 23, creating around 40 jobs.

New starters will be amongst the highest paid in the supermarket sector following the discounter’s wage increases last October.

The store features the supermarket’s famous in-store bakery, customer toilets with baby changing facilities and ample parking for cars and bicycles.

It will open between 8am-10pm on Monday to Saturday and 10am-4pm on Sunday.

From opening day, customers will be able to find exclusive deals and offers in the Middle of Lidl, including a Carrera GO Car Race Track for just £19.99, a Black Stand Mixer for just £24.99 as well as a Steam Generator Iron for just £24.99.

Lidl GB’s Regional Head of Property, Rachel Hargreaves, commented: “We have received overwhelming support from the local community and are therefore thrilled to be opening the doors to our new store.

"With people continuing to tighten their belts, we’re in the best possible position to help shoppers make big savings. Whether it is fresh produce, staple shopping list items or a must-have product from the Middle of Lidl, customers can be sure that they will be getting the best value when they shop at Lidl.”

For nearly 30 years, Lidl’s unparalleled quality-value combination has been winning customers over from across the country.

Independent analysis conducted by The Grocer of shopping lists across the nation, from fresh produce to branded items, found Lidl GB was £10.31 cheaper than Sainsbury’s and £24.82 cheaper than Waitrose.

The Super 33 monthly price comparison also revealed that Lidl GB was cheapest for 21 items.