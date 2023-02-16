Take a look inside West Midlands pub reopening after six-figure refurb

The pub has been given a fresh lick of paint.

The Beeches, Great Barr, opened its doors to the public once again on Thursday, after it was completely revamped – top to bottom and inside to out – for customers to dine in a "more modern" environment. The Hungry Horse site off Hassop Road is also opening a new Wacky Corner to "further enhance its family appeal" and entertainment for children.

The restaurant.

Donna Boden, general manager of the Beeches, said: "This renovation is such a positive change for the pub and the local community. It has allowed us to enhance every aspect of our offering to our customers, ramping up our family friendly identity with the addition of a Wacky Corner and appeal to fans of live sport with loads of dedicated sports viewing space.

"We're excited to welcome customers back to experience the new and improved pub, giving our customers a quality dining experience and a great place to enjoy a drink both inside and outside in the new garden area."

Another part of the restaurant.

Inside, the restaurant has been expanded to create an open plan seating area, which they say has increased the capacity of the pub.

The old function room has been replaced by a children's play area Wacky Corner, and parents are invited to try the new self-service coffee station and "varied" food menu.

A new outdoor area, with covered and heated seating, a bar, and a big screen.

The pub will also offer children's birthday party bookings for use of the soft play area, and customers are able to reserve space to host larger private events such as birthdays and christenings.

It has also been kitted out with pool tables, dart boards, TVs, and projectors for live sport. Customers can download and sign up to the Greene King Season Ticket App to receive 10 per cent off selected drinks.

They've added pool tables and TVs for live sport.

Its garden space has also been fitted with an outdoor bar, big screen, and a covered, heated seating area. The children's play area has also had a "full makeover".

They've introduced a new and "extensive" food menu, from steak and ale pie to hand battered fish and chips, and kids eat for £1 every Monday. Pint-lovers can rejoice in that Thatcher's and Birra Moretti have also been added to the pub's drinks menu.

As a result of the investment, the Beeches team have hired 17 new team members and will be recruiting for more roles in the near future, both part and full-time.