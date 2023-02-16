Notification Settings

New drive-thru for Staffordshire

By John Corser

Canadian restaurant brand Tim Hortons will open its first restaurant and drive-thru in Staffordshire in the spring.

Tim Hortons is known for its Canadian food including bagels
Tim Hortons is known for its Canadian food including bagels

The brand, renowned for its coffee, donuts and bagels, has its UK headquarters in Wednesfield.

The new drive-thru is at Middleway Leisure Park, Burton upon Trent, and is set to create more than 50 jobs in a combination of full and part-time roles.

The new restaurant will offer dine-in seating for up to 106 guests and outdoor seating for 24. Delivery options will also be made available to those in the local area following the launch.

Kevin Hydes, chief commercial officer of Tim Hortons franchise in the UK, said: “We are delighted to be opening our latest site in the West Midlands, our very first in Staffordshire.

"With successful launches in larger cities like Nottingham, Derby and Birmingham, we have seen a strong demand for more locations in towns and surrounding suburbs. With lots of commuters, families, and a community of its own, Burton upon Trent is the ideal place to open another restaurant in the West Midlands and we couldn’t be more excited to do so.”

Business
News
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

