New drive-thru for Staffordshire

The brand, renowned for its coffee, donuts and bagels, has its UK headquarters in Wednesfield.

The new drive-thru is at Middleway Leisure Park, Burton upon Trent, and is set to create more than 50 jobs in a combination of full and part-time roles.

The new restaurant will offer dine-in seating for up to 106 guests and outdoor seating for 24. Delivery options will also be made available to those in the local area following the launch.

Kevin Hydes, chief commercial officer of Tim Hortons franchise in the UK, said: “We are delighted to be opening our latest site in the West Midlands, our very first in Staffordshire.