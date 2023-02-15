Family-run supermarket of four decades forced to close in 'devastating' blow for community

Joginder Singh and his wife Baljinder Kaur with shop regulars, Lea Young - a regular of 24 years - and Steve Hawthorn, who has been going to the shop since it opened.

Michaels Supermarket on Hanover Road in Rowley Regis, has been in the Singh family for 40 years, but couple Joginder. known as Joe, and Baljinder Singh, known as Binder, have now shut the doors for the final time after the lease came to an end.

Joginder Singh added: “It has absolutely brilliant to have served the Blackheath community.

“We have seen generations of people grow up.

“There have been numerous long-standing customers of ours but we have known them as family.

“We don’t treat them like customers, we treat them like family and friends.

“We have had a lot of staff from the community work at our store and pass through our premises.

“As well as serving the community a lot of people have given our shop service and retired on our premises.”

Their daughter Raman Johal, 33, said: “My mom and dad have been here managing for at least the last 29 years, and it’s been in the family for 40 years.

“Since we announced we’re closing we’ve had an incredible response from the community.

“Customers have been coming to help us vacate our premises. It just shows how supported mom and dad are in the community.”

She added: “We do have another premises – Michaels Drink Shop in Lower Gornal, so that’s our new venture.”

Customers have expressed their sadness at the closure on social media.

One said: “I wish you both well and all the best in the future. You delivered groceries to my relatives all throughout the coronavirus era. You never even charged any delivery.

“Without your kindness she would have been lost. Thank you for all your kindness.”

Another said: “I have known you both for over 40 years and you are both such lovely friends, you have served your community with compassion and commitment, helping so many people when in need. You certainly will be missed.”