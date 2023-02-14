Unemployment rises in West Midlands but is unchanged nationally

The Jobcentre in Wolverhampton city centre

Latest figures from the Office of National Statistics showed there were 131,000 people out of work – up 4,000 on the August to October figures.

The unemployment rate for the region now stands at 4.4 per cent.

The rate of UK unemployment in the three months to December was unchanged from the previous three months.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the rate of UK unemployment was 3.7 per cent in the three months to December, the same rate that was recorded in the three months to November.

However, it had edged higher than the previous calendar quarter, with the unemployment rate standing at 3.6 per cent in the three months to September.

The data showed that regular pay growth was 6.7 per cent in the three months, the strongest growth rate seen outside the pandemic, the ONS said.

In a sign that the labour market is slowing, the estimated number of vacancies fell by 76,000, the seventh consecutive fall.

This reflects economic pressures and uncertainty still leading firms to hold back on recruitment, the ONS said.

There were also signs of a wave of people returning to the workplace amid the cost-of-living crisis as the data showed a record high net flow of people moving from economic inactivity and into employment.

This was driven largely by younger people and students, and older people aged 50 to 64, for whom inactivity dropped the most.

Therefore, the extremely tight labour market seen after the pandemic, where there were record numbers of job vacancies and severe staff shortages, has begun to ease up, the ONS suggested.

Figures for those claiming unemployment benefits, including Universal Credit, fell in the West Midlands by 1,120 in January from December to 176, 215 (4.8 per cent of the working population.

Wolverhampton saw the number of claimants fall by 120 to 12,295 (7.4 per cent of the working population) and Sandwell also saw claimant figures fall by 200 to 13,465 (6.2 per cent).

Dudley was up 15 to 9,280 (4.7 per cent) and Walsall rose by 100 to 9,610 (5.5 per cent of the working population). In Birmingham, claimant figures stood at 60,780 .

Overall, in Staffordshire, the number of claimants rose slightly, by 60, to 14,700 (2.8 per cent of the working population).

Stafford, figures were down by 45 to 2,040 (2.5 per cent of the working population).

Claimants in Lichfield were also down by 20 to 1,575 (2.5 per cent) but there was an increase in south Staffordshire of 45 to 1,770 (2.7 per cent).

In Cannock Chase, there was an increase of 25 claimants, moving it up to 2,070 (3.3 per cent).

Tamworth's claimant figures stand at 1,615 (3.3 per cent).

In the Wyre Forest, including Kidderminster, the number of claimants was down 20 at 1,930 (3.3 per cent).

The ONS’s director of economic statistics, Darren Morgan, said: “The last quarter of 2022 saw fewer people remaining outside the labour market altogether, with some moving straight back into a job and others starting to seek work again.

“This meant that although employment rose again, unemployment edged up also.

“Although there is still a large gap between earnings growth in the public and private sectors, this narrowed slightly in the latest period. Overall, pay, though, continues to be outstripped by rising prices.

“Though still at historically very high levels, job vacancies have dropped again, with a particularly sharp fall from the smallest employers.