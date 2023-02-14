Hortons’ Estate to deliver small business units in Coseley

A CGI of eight new double height small industrial units that are being created by Hortons' Estate Ltd at the former Wellington House in Coseley

Birmingham-based Hortons’ Estate is making a significant investment in the conversion of the vacant Wellington House on Bean Road in Coseley into eight new double height small industrial units.

The redevelopment will retain the mass and height of the existing building, which will be hollowed out and subdivided at ground and first floor levels, before being refitted and reclad to deliver smaller, individual workshops.

The units will feature new glazed entrances and roller shutters, colour-coated metal profiled cladding panels and shared service yard space and parking. Large refurbished windows will provide natural light and an active frontage along Birmingham New Road, while internally, an open plan floor space and part-retained first floor level will offer flexibility for future occupiers.

Work is expected to start on the redevelopment in April 2023, with the units programmed for completion by the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2023.

James Slater, head of building surveying and development at Hortons, said: “The redevelopment of Wellington House provides an exciting opportunity to bring new life to a vacant building in a sought after location.

“We will be retaining the building's concrete structure as part of the project, which will not only deliver environmental benefits but enable us to create eight modern, small business units of double height. It will serve a demand for accommodation of this size within the local area and has the potential to generate new employment, business and economic growth opportunities.”