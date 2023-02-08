Seven Trent stepping up support for customers

Severn Trent's Green Power site at Roundhill, Kinver

Its current five-year asset management plan ends then.

For the second year running the water company has been recognised by Ofwat in its most recent assessment as the only water and sewerage company in the leading category for both performance and financial resilience.

Severn Trent said it has continued to deliver a strong service for its customers despite the driest summer on record and a challenging winter.

It is confident of achieving four-star status in the Environment Agency's 2022 environmental performance assessment ("EPA"). This would be the fourth consecutive year its has achieved the highest rating.

Severn Trent self-generates the equivalent of more than 50 per cent of its energy consumption, resulting in a natural economic hedge which significantly reduces the impact of higher power prices on shareholder returns.

Its Green Power operation's acquisition of Andigestion, which operates two food waste anaerobic digestion plants in Devon and Gloucestershire, will bring an additional 45 gigawatt hours of energy generation a year and increase Green Power's output by 16 per cent.