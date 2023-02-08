Notification Settings

Seven Trent stepping up support for customers

Published:

Severn Trent Water says it will have provided financial support to 315,000 of its most vulnerable customers by the end of the 2024-2025 financial year.

Severn Trent's Green Power site at Roundhill, Kinver
Its current five-year asset management plan ends then.

For the second year running the water company has been recognised by Ofwat in its most recent assessment as the only water and sewerage company in the leading category for both performance and financial resilience.

Severn Trent said it has continued to deliver a strong service for its customers despite the driest summer on record and a challenging winter.

It is confident of achieving four-star status in the Environment Agency's 2022 environmental performance assessment ("EPA"). This would be the fourth consecutive year its has achieved the highest rating.

Severn Trent self-generates the equivalent of more than 50 per cent of its energy consumption, resulting in a natural economic hedge which significantly reduces the impact of higher power prices on shareholder returns.

Its Green Power operation's acquisition of Andigestion, which operates two food waste anaerobic digestion plants in Devon and Gloucestershire, will bring an additional 45 gigawatt hours of energy generation a year and increase Green Power's output by 16 per cent.

Severn Trent will be releasing its full year results on May 24.

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

