Jobs at closed Co-op in Bridgnorth safe as new store to take over

The Lodge Lane Co-op in Bridgnorth is being sold to another convenience store chain

The Co-op store in Lodge Lane, Bridgnorth was closed two weeks ago, with staff being told that the store was being sold to another convenience chain.

Owners, Midcounties Co-operative, says it is in talks with a buyer for the store and has said all jobs at the Lodge Lane site will be secured, although the group has not said which chain will be taking over the premises.

A spokesperson for The Midcounties Co-operative said: “We regularly review our property portfolio to ensure we are providing the best value for our members and the local communities we serve.

"As a result, we identified that the Bridgnorth site was no longer in line with the long-term strategy of the society and we have taken the difficult decision to sell this store.

“We are in final negotiations to sell the store as a trading entity, which means that that all colleagues’ jobs will be protected, and (subject to consultation) all will see their employment transfer across to the new owner and will be continued to be employed by the buyer.

"In the meantime, all colleagues remain employed by the Midcounties Co-operative.

“We are continuing to invest in our food retail business, having opened seven stores in 2022 with a total investment of around £3.5 million, with more to follow next year.

"As a society, our strategic vision is guided by the need to support our members, customers and colleagues to provide the best outcomes for the local communities we serve.”