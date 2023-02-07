Investigation under way as car recovered following ram-raid at Walsall shoe shop

Footasylum in Park Street, Walsall, was badly damaged during the incident, which happened at around 5am on Monday.
A number of items were taken from the shop before the vehicle left the scene.
Police are reviewing CCTV and a car suspected of being involved in the crime has been recovered by officers.
Forensic teams are examining the vehicle as they try to identify the culprits.
A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We're investigating following a ram raid at Footasylum in Park Street, Walsall, at around 5am on Monday.
"A number of items were taken and then the vehicle made off.
"We've since recovered a car suspected of being involved and we'll be carrying out forensic examinations.
"We'll also be reviewing all available CCTV as we seek to establish who was involved.
"Anyone with information can contact us via live chat on our website and quote crime reference number 20/154717/23."