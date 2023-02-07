Investigation under way as car recovered following ram-raid at Walsall shoe shop

A police investigation is under way after a ram-raid incident at Walsall's Footasylum branch

Footasylum in Park Street, Walsall, was badly damaged during the incident, which happened at around 5am on Monday.

A number of items were taken from the shop before the vehicle left the scene.

Police are reviewing CCTV and a car suspected of being involved in the crime has been recovered by officers.

Forensic teams are examining the vehicle as they try to identify the culprits.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We're investigating following a ram raid at Footasylum in Park Street, Walsall, at around 5am on Monday.

"A number of items were taken and then the vehicle made off.

"We've since recovered a car suspected of being involved and we'll be carrying out forensic examinations.

"We'll also be reviewing all available CCTV as we seek to establish who was involved.