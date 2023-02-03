South Staffordshire Water owner buys another business

Phil Newland

Integrated services group South Staffordshire Plc has acquired a majority 92.5 per cent shareholding in Infrastructure Gateway and its holding company The Gateway Group of Companies Holdings.

South Staffordshire, which also operates Cambridge Waters and a range of complementary non-regulated businesses that serve essential services markets, has the option to acquire the remaining 7.5 per cent in 2026.

Backed by its shareholder, funds managed by Arjun Infrastructure Partners, this acquisition for Walsall-based South Staffs marks a key milestone in the growth of its clean energy business, which already includes electric vehicle charging infrastructure and turnkey ground source and district heating services, to further support its customers’ decarbonisation goals.

Infrastructure Gateway, formed in 2003, is the UK’s largest independent multi-utility infrastructure provider, currently serving residential housebuilders and commercial developers across the East of England.

IGL is also one of the UK’s top three providers of water connections to Ofwat appointed new appointments and variations.

Phil Newland, chief executive of South Staffordshire Plc, said: “This acquisition brings a highly complementary capability to our existing services, helping us to further strengthen our energy infrastructure and decarbonisation offerings. The expertise and passion of the IGL team has meant the business has already achieved a market leading position, and we're excited to welcome the IGL team to our Group and to support the next chapter of their development as part of our overall growth strategy.”

Steven Draper, managing director of Infrastructure Gateway, added: “We are delighted to join SSPlc and look forward to our future as part of the Group. We already have a strong regional client base, and SSPlc is the perfect fit to help us drive further growth opportunities; expanding our services nationwide and into next generation essential infrastructure markets.”