Wolves expands partnership with Mander Centre

The Mander Centre is sponsoring Wolves Women

The shopping centre will sponsor Wolves Women. with its branding featuring on the women's first-team's playing kit through the renewed agreement.

Russell Jones, Wolves’ general manager for marketing & commercial growth, said: “This expanded partnership is testament to the positive working relationship we have with the Mander Centre.

“While the city is going through a period of transition, it’s great to see the Mander Centre thriving, and welcoming lots of well-known retail brands to Wolverhampton. I was really impressed with the atmosphere, and retail experience at Christmas, and I’d actively encourage fans that haven’t been for a while to stop by.

“I’m also delighted to see the Mander Centre support our women’s first team, who will become ambassadors for the centre. These funds are vital to improve the infrastructure for Wolves Women as they continue their pursuit of WSL football.”

centre manager Richard Scharenguivel said: “We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with Wolverhampton Wanderers and endorse the success that the football club brings to the Mander Centre and wider city, as well as showcasing our shopping centre to the passionate supporters at Molineux.

“It’s especially exciting to support Wolves Women at a time of significant growth, and we are proud to work alongside the University of Wolverhampton as local businesses providing new and much-needed investment in the women’s game.