Ladder for the Black Country: Celebrating apprenticeship success

PTP has engineering workshops in Walsall

If you’re unsure about which pathway to take after leaving school, or uncertain about university because you're worried about having to pay off a loan or concerned you won’t have enough work experience when you graduate, an apprenticeship could be the answer.

Apprenticeships are a good way to get into the world of work whilst continuing your learning. An apprenticeship gives you hands on experience in a job and the opportunity to continue studying to help you apply the knowledge and skills learnt.

Walsall-based PTP, part of the BCTG group, will be hosting a number of events to help promote apprenticeships.

PTP Question Time is hosted by Jobs Live in partnership with Black Country Careers Hub and is running between 4.30pm and 5.30pm on Tuesday, February 7.

On Thursday, February 9, PTP Training is hosting an apprenticeship recruitment day at its Walsall centre in Intown Row, WS1 1SQ and on Saturday, February 11 in partnership with BCTG an open day is being held at the BCTG Centre in West Bromwich, promoting apprenticeships.

Come along and find out about current vacancies and how to get onto an apprenticeship or a pre-apprenticeship.