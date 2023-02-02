HR team's Birmingham move will help to create 15 jobs

Jerome Forde

HR Duo raised €4.5m from investors, including Puma Venture Capital Trust in London, to fund its growth into new markets and develop new products.

As a vibrant and growing hub for tech innovation, Birmingham was chosen as the ideal location for the company’s first UK office.

The move has created 15 new jobs, with staff members based in the distinctive Southside Building in one of the most colourful and diverse parts of the city.

The UK team is on track to expand to 20 people this year as more and more SMEs turn to HR Duo to help automate up to 80% of their HR requirements.

Joe Cox, HR Duo country manager UK, said: “We chose Birmingham for our UK base because it’s a growing hub for technology and innovation, which is what HR Duo is all about.

“The Southside Building is home to a thriving community of creators in a unique and vibrant collaborative working environment and we feel right at home already.

“There’s millions of pounds worth of regeneration taking place in the Southside area to create a new public space directly outside the Southside Building and to redevelop the historic Bull Ring Markets nearby. We’re delighted to be part of this iconic neighbourhood as it undergoes such an amazing transformation.

“As demand for our intelligent HR solution continues to grow, we’ll be taking on more members of staff as we really cement our position as a leading provider of HR technology in the UK.”

As well as supporting the business community, HR Duo is also keen to have a positive impact on the local community and has chosen to help Digbeth-based charity SIFA Fireside through fundraising and initiatives.

The Birmingham team will be taking part in the Business Fives Ltd football tournament on February 14th in aid of the charity, which helps people rebuild their lives after homelessness.

“We feel passionately about our ability to give back, in this case to the amazing people at SIFA Fireside and the great work they are accomplishing in 2023,” Joe added.

HR Duo has experienced a significant period of growth in recent years, with an average compound revenue growth of 53% per year within a two-year operating period. It has attracted a diverse range of customers, including in the retail, hospitality and medical device sectors.

The platform is ideal for SMEs with 50 to 1,000 employees and acts as a support for existing HR teams, or as an alternative for companies which do not have a dedicated HR function.

In 2020, HR Duo revealed an ambitious three-year growth plan, which included recruiting an additional 50 members of staff and expanding into the UK and Romania.

HR Duo CEO, Jerome Forde, said: “The challenges facing SMEs are huge at the moment, whether it’s the economic downturn, high inflation, the cost-of-living crisis, the war in Ukraine, Brexit fall-out or working arrangements. HR teams are often at the centre of that, both in terms of bearing the brunt and holding the key to the solution.

“Yet when budgets are already tight and small HR teams stretched, investing in additional staff to address the challenges, might not be possible.