West Midlands Metro announces money-saving deal for tram users

By Lauren Hill

West Midlands Metro is offering customers £10 off an adult metro pass for commuters aged 16 and above.

Those with a Metro Direct Debit Pass can have unlimited tram travel in zones 1-4 with the deal, which ends on March, 31.

The monthly direct debit deal costs either a standard price of £75.60 (after discount of £10 for two tickets), or a promotional price of £65.60 (£10 off first two months).

Picture: West Midlands Metro

Customers signing up online can enter the promotional code 'MM10'

West Midlands Metro Tweeted the deal saying: "Get around for just £3 a day! We’re offering customers £10 off our adult metro pass - that’s £3 a day on all zones! Offer ends 31st March 2023."

Customers can sign up here.

Lauren Hill

By Lauren Hill

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

