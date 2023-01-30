West Midlands Metro announces money-saving deal for tram users

Those with a Metro Direct Debit Pass can have unlimited tram travel in zones 1-4 with the deal, which ends on March, 31.

The monthly direct debit deal costs either a standard price of £75.60 (after discount of £10 for two tickets), or a promotional price of £65.60 (£10 off first two months).

Picture: West Midlands Metro

Customers signing up online can enter the promotional code 'MM10'

West Midlands Metro Tweeted the deal saying: "Get around for just £3 a day! We’re offering customers £10 off our adult metro pass - that’s £3 a day on all zones! Offer ends 31st March 2023."