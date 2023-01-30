Walsall sports bar expected to be sold at auction for more than £275k

The Bridge Street premises

Most recently operated as Bar Sports, the Bridge Street premises was closed down over Christmas.

James Mattin, managing director agency at Bond Wolfe, said: “The premises had traded as a popular bar and restaurant for more than a quarter of a century on a busy retail parade in the heart of Walsall. We are confident that a new owner will want to secure this site and continue with a similar business.

“It comprises a substantial and fully-fitted sports bar/restaurant and is recognised as the leading venue of its type in Walsall.”

The property is the first and second floors of Unit 1, Bridge House, 47-55 Bridge Street and is listed for sale at Bond Wolfe’s livestreamed auction event on Thursday, February 9 with a guide price of more than £275,000.

The sports bar, club and restaurant extends to around 7,300 sq ft.

The trading area is fully fitted to incorporate a large curve fronted bar servery on one side and a games area on the opposite side. Seating is a mixture of stools and seating within private bays, with a capacity of 600.

There are ladies, gents and disabled WCs, a fully functioning catering kitchen, manager’s office, bottle store and cellar.

Mr Mattin said: “The property was previously let at a passing rent of £80,000 per annum, on a 999-year lease subject to a peppercorn ground rent, and benefits from rear access via Intown which leads of the main Lichfield Road."

The premises are currently licensed from 12 noon to 2am, Sunday to Thursday, and from 12 noonto 3am on Fridays and Saturdays.

Mr Mattin added: “Considering the history and popularity of the premises we are expected highly competitive bidding when this lot comes up for auction, with new owners keen to get it back in operation.”