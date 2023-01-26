Plans to sell booze from posh Wolverhampton city flat shelved amid anti-social behaviour fears

Magnolia Court on Muchall road, Wolverhampton

Munminder Gill applied to the city council for a licence to run an alcohol warehouse from his home in Magnolia Court, Muchall Road, Penn.

But he has now withdrawn his application after neighbours expressed fears of louts getting trolleyed around the area.

One letter of protest to Wolverhampton Council said: "We could start getting an influx of people and vehicles who could be drinking around the premises - especially during the summer - as the front part of Magnolia Court offers a nice seating space on the grass.

"This in turn would affect the tranquillity of the area.

"The safety of our residents is paramount as it's very quiet here. We wish to prevent crime and disorder on Muchall Road, as people in cars will park here and could throw their litter and rubbish out in what is a high-end market area."

Another said it had taken the police years to get to grips with anti-social behaviour on the street, which saw youngsters meet up to "smoke, drink alcohol, eat takeaways food then leave their rubbish behind".

It added: "Very young children live in these apartments and there are schoolchildren catching their morning coach across the road.

"So having exposure to alcohol at a very early age would have a serious impact on them. There are more than enough empty units in non-residential streets near to Penn and in Wolverhampton where this business could be conducted from."

In his application Mr Gill described the two-bed apartment as his home address. He said: "Activities proposed are all the company's administration, including the placing of orders from the supplier, invoicing customers, bookkeeping and accounting. Also, stock will be stored temporarily and orders prepared for delivery."

He applied for permission to sell alcohol between 9am and 6pm, Monday to Friday, and said the premises would never be open to the public.

Penn councillor Celia Hibbert said 350 homes had been leafleted leading to a large number of objections being submitted against the scheme.

She said: "Given the overwhelming response I received from Penn residents I was confident that our submissions would be successful.

"Today, local residents are extremely pleased to hear that ‘the pub in the upmarket flat’ will no longer go ahead."