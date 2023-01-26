Ladder for the Black Country: Week will boost apprenticeships

There are lots of benefits to doing an apprenticeship. You can earn money whilst you learn, and learn in a way suited to you through hands-on, practical experience in the work place. You will get to experience new and different challenges, learning at your own pace, receiving support whenever you need it. The skills, knowledge and qualifications you will gain can be used across a range of jobs and industries. Progression opportunities are excellent, and over the course of a career, those with an apprenticeship could earn, on average, £100,00 more than those without.
What does it involve?
· A great job with training and real career prospects
· Practical, hands-on experience in the work place to develop skills and knowledge
· Opportunity to be paid a salary whilst you are learning
· A structured, personal learning plan leading to nationally recognised qualifications
Who is an apprenticeship for?
Open to everyone aged 16 years or older, apprenticeships have no specific entry requirements. GCSE’s at a pass or higher are an advantage, but not always necessary. To be an apprentice you need to be living in England and not taking part in full-time education.
Further information can be found on the Ladder for The Black Country website www.ladderforthebackcountry.co.uk or telephone 03332 409699.