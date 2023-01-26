Ladder for the Black Country: Week will boost apprenticeships

There are lots of benefits to doing an apprenticeship. You can earn money whilst you learn, and learn in a way suited to you through hands-on, practical experience in the work place. You will get to experience new and different challenges, learning at your own pace, receiving support whenever you need it. The skills, knowledge and qualifications you will gain can be used across a range of jobs and industries. Progression opportunities are excellent, and over the course of a career, those with an apprenticeship could earn, on average, £100,00 more than those without.