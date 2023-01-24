Seventy-one jobs lost as mobility company goes into administration

There have been 71 redundancies following the administration of Middleton Mobility and closure of its stores

Matthew Roe and Richard Hawes of Teneo Financial Advisory were appointed as joint administrators to Middleton Mobility, which was based in Newport, Wales, on January 16.

The company sold products including mobility scooters, wheelchairs, adjustable beds and rise and recline chairs and operated from a network of 17 stores.

These outlets, including Cannock and Shrewsbury have all now closed and the company has ceased trading with immediate effect. There are 71 redundancies.

There was also a Middleton showroom in the Dreams store in Waterfront Way, Brierley Hill.

In its most recent accounts, for the year to August 22, 2021, the company had fixed assets of £1.3 million and current assets of close to £4.7 million. At the time, the company owed creditors £10.6 million, with net liabilities standing at £4.5 million.

According to administrators, the company had first run into difficulties after expanding its store network prior to the onset of Covid-19.

The company was forced to close its stores for three months during the first lockdown, as the pandemic hit its growth strategy, which included plans to open six new stores during 2020. During the pandemic, the company launched an online store and delivery service.

Joint administrator Mr Roe said: “The company has been experiencing trading difficulties since expanding its store network prior to the impact of Covid-19. Trading has also been affected by the cost of living crisis, as well as supply chain disruption and despite management’s best efforts it has not been possible to save the business.”