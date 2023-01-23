Everyman reveals rocketing profits despite film slowdown

Everyman in Birmingham

The business, which runs a chain of 38 upmarket cinemas across the UK including the Mailbox in Birmingham, said its earnings were ahead of market expectations in the year to December 29.

It posted group earnings of approximately £14.5 million, up by nearly three quarters compared to the £8.3 million made the previous year, which was affected by Covid lockdowns in the first few months of the year. It also enjoyed a surge in revenues, to £80 million from £49 million in 2021.

The chain has benefited from people spending more on each visit to the cinema, with the price paid for the average ticket increasing by 2.6%, to £11.29 from £11 last year, suggesting that prices may have risen. And the average food and drink spending increased by 3% to £9.34 per person.

Alex Scrimgeour, Everyman’s chief executive, said: “The UK’s appetite for film and the Everyman brand remains reassuringly strong. Our proposition is aligned with prevailing long-term consumer trends focused on affordable, high quality entertainment.

“Whilst Tom Cruise’s much lauded Top Gun: Maverick marked a symbolic post-Covid return to business as usual, there have been other challenges to face along the way caused by global instability and associated inflation.

“To therefore exceed financial expectations is a credit to the incredible teams in our venues and head office.