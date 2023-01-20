Street food brand Doner Shack coming to Wolverhampton

A stock photo of doner kebab. Photo: Lewis Whyld/PA Wire

Bobby Sidhu is hoping to open his first two locations in Wolverhampton and Solihull – the first in the summer and the other to follow in the autumn.

Mr Sidhu is unable to confirm the exact locations at this stage.

He has plans for 10 stores across the West Midlands with more in the Black Country.

The Berlin-inspired concept is continuing to experience growth with the addition of multi-unit franchise partners.

In total 20 new stores across the West Midlands and London are planned over the next three years.

Mr Sidhu has more than 20 years of experience in franchising and has been running a network of globally-recognised coffee and food franchise brands.

He was looking for a new opportunity to expand his portfolio in the food sector.

“I have been really impressed with Döner Shack’s attention to detail and razor-sharp focus on doing things right – to drive consistency and scalability of a system with product quality and customer experience at its core. The brand is the perfect blend of professionalism and development that I am accustomed to with international brands, but with the passion and drive of a smaller brand with global ambitions.

"Having visited the other sites in Leicester, Manchester and Glasgow, I can see how the investment is culminating in some great, fresh-looking restaurants that sit comfortably next to well-known lifestyle brands and tasty food that leaves you craving your next visit. Quality and customer service are a number one priority for me, and Döner Shack certainly has both of these in abundance.”

Döner Shack’s co-founder and managing director, Sanjeev Sanghera, said: “Our network of multi-unit franchise partners is quickly gaining an impressive reputation as one of the leading franchise brands in the fast-casual restaurant sector. With the arrival of Omar [Chagani, franchise owner] and Bobby, we are now in a strong position to reach our target and become the number one kebab franchise brand in the UK. They are both extremely hungry to scale up their businesses and aim to open between them a score of new outlets by 2026, while creating hundreds of jobs for the local communities.”