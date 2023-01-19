LloydsPharmacy has announced it will close its branches in Sainsbury's

The pharmacy chain said it has cut the services following a strategic review “in response to changing market conditions”.

It added that it is “exploring options” for each branch individual and will confirm exact closure plans on a “branch-by-branch” basis but expects to complete the process this year.

Among the branches it could affect are those in Sainsbury’s at Meole Brace Retail Park and Telford Forge Retail Park.

There are also Lloyds Pharmacy branches at Sainsbury’s in Wednesfield and Walsall.

The pharmacy stressed that it is working with all colleagues impacted by the announcement but did not disclose how many workers would be affected.

Kevin Birch, chief executive officer of Lloyds Pharmacy, said: “This decision has not been an easy one and we understand that our patients and customers may have questions about how the change will affect them.

“We would like to thank them for their continued support and assure them that we are committed to providing a smooth transition over the coming months.”

“I am very grateful to all our colleagues for their dedication to our patients, customers and communities.”

A Sainsbury’s spokeswoman said: “Lloyds Pharmacy is withdrawing pharmacy services from our stores over the coming months.

“We will work with them to ensure customers are clear on how they can access an alternative pharmacy provision to meet their needs.”

The decision comes seven years after Lloyds Pharmacy first snapped up the pharmacies from the retailer for £125 million.

It comes amid growing pressure on the UK pharmacy sector, following calls for increased state funding support.

Nigel Swift, deputy managing director at pharmacy group Phoenix UK, said: “This announcement is the clearest possible sign of the dire situation facing community pharmacy in England as a result of insufficient government funding.