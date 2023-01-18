Notification Settings

Aldi set to increase pay for warehouse workers

By Matthew PanterBusinessPublished:

Aldi is increasing its pay rates for more than 7,000 warehouse workers from February.

Most distribution centre roles are warehouse selectors and workers will receive a new minimum rate of £13.18 an hour – up from £11.48 in January 2022.

The move follows Aldi’s recent pay review for store assistants which came into effect this month, and saw Aldi offer starting pay of £11 an hour nationally, rising to £11.90.

Giles Hurley, Chief Executive Officer of Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “Just as we promise our customers that we will do all we can to support them, we are equally committed to supporting our amazing Aldi colleagues – as we remain the highest-paying supermarket in the UK.

“This announcement recognises the hard work and contribution our colleagues make in serving communities across the country and it’s down to them that we are able to ensure our customers can access fresh affordable food, every single day.”

Aldi has more than 990 stores and 11 regional distribution centres across the UK and last week was named as the cheapest supermarket in 2022 by consumer champion Which?.

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

