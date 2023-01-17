Specialist furniture company expands with move to Multipark

Repose staff at their new unit

Repose Furniture has moved to Building 21 on Multipark Pensnett, Kingswinford, after identifying growth opportunities for the business.

The move from Cokeland Place, Cradley Heath, sees the 108-strong team now operating from the 63,000 sq ft unit on the estate, which is owned and managed by commercial property and investment company LCP, part of M Core. It has signed a 15-year lease.

Lisa Wardley, managing director of Repose Furniture, which is a Prism healthcare company, said: “It’s a great location and has plenty of amenities in the local area and, crucially, it is secure.

“We needed larger premises that are more modern and that would enable us to create a great showroom to showcase not only Repose products, but those of the group, too. With our new home, we will become the Midlands hub for product demonstrations and training.”

The business, which also supplies sensory products including weighted blankets, has just completed a round of recruitment to coincide with its move and plans to employ more staff over the next few months.

David Charlton, associate director of LCP, said: “We’re pleased to welcome Repose to Multipark Pensnett, as the latest business on our flagship trading estate. As an established national business with ambitions for growth, it has secured excellent premises that will enable it to harness the opportunities of its growing market.

"It joins hundreds of businesses that are thriving on the estate and enjoying the benefits of being in a strategic location, close to main road and motorway networks.”

Multipark Pensnett, previously known as The Pensnett Estate, is one of the largest secure industrial estates in Europe, comprising 185 acres. It is home to almost 200 companies and offers a range of business accommodation including warehouse and industrial units, offices and starter units for new businesses.