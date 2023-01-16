Inside the pub

Regulars lucky enough to be able to spend more time in the pub marvel at the knowledge of staff and creativity of its owners.

The Tamworth Tap

The Tamworth Tap, an impressive brewpub located in a 16th century shop front falling within the shadow of Tamworth’s Castle, is officially the best pub in the country according to CAMRA.

It's the first time Staffordshire has celebrated the accolade and a first since 1998 for the West Midlands – when the Rising Sun in Tipton was given the honour.

So what exactly makes the Tamworth Tap, run by George and Louise Greenaway, so special?

Against the backdop of the castle

John Rowling, Pubs Officer with Lichfield Sutton & Tamworth CAMRA Branch said: "It's a fantastic pub, so welcoming and a real part of the community.

"It's not about a building – a pub is a pub, it's about the customers, the staff and the people there.

"The staff at the Tamworth Tap are so knowledgeable about the products. They are happy to provide you with that recommendation, if you are unsure of what the try.

"It's a pub for Tamworth – so much goes on here. You only have to look at the pub's facebook page to see that.

"I have never seen a pub promote so many activities for the community, including bat watching of all things!

"I know George and Louise have so much more planned to develop this area outside further.

"They won't rest on their laurels and they clearly want to provide the best for customers of Tamworth.

"It's a fantastic outlet and I'm just so pleased for them. To be the first pub in Staffordshire to win this and the first in the West Midlands since 1998, it's great and they will be in with a shout for many years to come because I can't see them lowering their standards."

George and Louise show off their award with John from CAMRA

Regulars, including Steve Gwilliams, Tim Martin, Jan and Paddy Corden, all agree.

"It gets better and better here," says Paddy. "There's hardly a week goes by where something has changed and a bit more of something has been added in – the seating may have changed slightly or something They just work at it non stop."

"The ambience they have created over five years is second to none," adds Tim. "You have people from teenagers to 80s and they all mix.

"It's just a lovely, lovely atmosphere, a really great experience coming here.

"They know their beers and ciders really well.

"They know your name and they are so welcoming, adds Paddy. "It's like your front room, with just a load of beer and people in it!"

"It's always well presented." Steve adds. "To win the award, it's no accident. It's thoroughly deserved."

Steve Gwilliams, Tim Martin, Jan Corden and Paddy Corden

"I think we are all thrilled for them because they are friends rather than landlord and landlady."

The Tamworth Tap is housed in an elegant building, with Tudor features in the cosy upstairs room and a historic courtyard beer terrace that offers striking views of Tamworth Castle.

It went from empty premises to an iconic brewpub in less than five years, and today boasts eight handpulls, including at least one Tamworth ale brewed on site.

A ‘CAMRA corner’ at the bottom of the stairs includes a rare, complete set of Good Beer Guides.

Themed events regularly take place in this bustling brewpub, include beer tastings and ‘paint and sip’ sessions. The courtyard features regular live music with local performers, bat watch evenings, and the occasional screening of cult films on a large screen. The in-house ‘Tap Times’ lists local happenings and forthcoming events.

“It is the pinnacle of achievements to be voted CAMRA's National Pub of the Year, so on behalf of the customers and the local branch I congratulate George and Louise on their tremendous success,” says landlord George. "We can’t express how much this accolade means to us.

"For us to compete with London, Devon, Sheffield and even locally with places such as in the Black Country, it's an incredible feat.

" Pubs are its people, and we are surrounded by the best, our amazing customers, affectionately known as ‘Tappers’, and the truly terrific ‘Team Tap’ make it all possible!”

Inside the pub

Louise adds: "We go with what the customers want, they really drive us and we have amazing staff.

"They are part of the family. When we employ them, we say it's not a job but a life choice.

"They are part of our dream and vision and not a day goes by when people don't comment on our staff. They are what make the place what it is.

"It's hard work and not a day goes by where we don't make a change or an improvement.

"The customers play spot the difference when they come in every week. We change and evolve constantly. We just want to keep catering for people's needs."

The Tamworth Tap

Awards Director Laura Emson said: “The Tamworth Tap shows what passion and creativity can achieve in a short space of time with great beer backing up a wide range of activities in a friendly atmosphere.