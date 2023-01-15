Pub celebrates 40th anniversary with 1980s-themed party

Landlady Julie Yapp celebrates the 40th anniversary of the revamped Mary Rose public house, in Cheslyn Hay

The Mary Rose Pub, in Moon Lane, Cheslyn Hay, opened for trade in December 1982 with the first landlord Bill Holman and his wife Val at the helm when traditional watering holes where still very popular places in most communities.

The first pint was supped by resident Augusta Dams who was invited to perform the official opening as she had previously lived in a cottage on the land where the pub was built.

The businesses successfully attracted Pelsall and Mid Staffordshire CAMRA's pub of the year awards from 1985-1987 for being friendly local "where the beer, hospitality and food are of the highest standard".

Inside the refurbished pub

Augusta Dams officially opens the pub in December 1982

Over the years it has seen many licensees come and go including Julie Johnson who took over in 2008 after giving up her Rushall catering business and Suzanne Snape. It has been home to amateur football teams, a rest point for rambling groups and a popular over-50s lunch club that saw numbers rise from 10 to 60 in four months.

After a spell being run as a Indian restaurant the Greene King premises is leased by Vik Jamwal and managed by landlady Julie Yapp, 63, who took over the reins in October 2021 with the help of her husband Bob.

In 2008 new licensee Julie Johnson raises a glass to the pub's re-opening

Mrs Yapp says: "I have worked in the pub trade in the past and I worked here for Bill and Val many years ago. Bill sadly passed away over a year ago and was the life and soul of the place in his time here. We have refurbished the place. It's been decorated and new seats and furnishings installed to give it a more traditional feel.

"We serve only food on Sundays now when we serve up a proper roast carvery which is going well and helping to build our customer base once more. A lots of people don't realise that it's no longer a curry house.

In 2013 landlady Julie Daines took part in a 62-mile walk to raise money for Birmingham Children's Hospital

"Someone suggested that we have a party to celebrate the 40th anniversary and the mark the refurb which we did dancing to 1980s hits. We had a fantastic night with lots of former staff and regulars coming to reminisce and to have a look around.

"Many people said they didn't know about us going back to a more traditional offering. Hopefully word will get round. I have strived to turn back the hands of time to recreate the Rose as it was all those years ago. The pub is still frequented by ex-kitchen and bar staff."

In 1998, Paul Husselbee, Bill Hollyman, Val Hollyman, Sheila Cox with Ruth Hutchinson get their legs waxed for BBC Children in Need

Staff also hosted charity events including sponsored walks and leg wax capers.

In 2011, Val Rivers Show singer Valaura Wilkes with Stan Lyons at the popular over 50s lunchtime club