Ladder for the Black Country: Twins success for Juniper Training

Twins Sophie, left, and Hannah

Twins Sophie and Hannah Keeling started their Business Administrator Level 3 apprenticeships back in 2021 working as part of the apprenticeship administration team at Juniper’s head office at Hilton Cross Business Park in Wolverhampton.

As part of their programme, they developed their inter-personal and decision-making skills, learnt effective techniques to manage their time and expectations to support both internal and external customers, enhanced their IT skills and are now experts in using our in-house systems.

Both were involved in project management work to improve the administrative processes within the team and in December 2022 they completed their end-point assessments using their project work as the basis for their presentations.

They have successfully achieved their apprenticeships and are now progressing within the company utilising the transferable skills they developed.

Sophie has shown a keen interest in finance and HR and is now getting more involved in this side of the business and Hannah is currently training to become one of Juniper’s apprenticeship recruitment consultants.

Jon Eagle, head of operations said “The development seen in both Sophie and Hannah over the period of their apprenticeships has been fantastic to witness. Their confidence has developed allowing them to perform their job roles at a very high level. They have both worked really hard to achieve their apprenticeship and have become integral parts of the team here at Juniper.”