Express & Star Business Awards 2023: Annual search to find the best in business begins

The Express & Star Business Awards for 2023 returned last year after they could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

They shine an important spotlight on and celebrate the success of the businesses that represent the whole amazing range of commercial activity across our region from the smallest single traders working from a town centre office to the major manufacturers employing hundreds on major out-of-town enterprise parks – and everything in between them.

Express & Star Editor-in-Chief Martin Wright said: ““When our awards returned in 2022 after an enforced break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we were not sure what to expect. Would there still be an appetite for the awards? Would businesses put themselves forward for the awards? The answer to both of these questions was a resounding ‘yes’.

“Not only did we get fantastic support from our sponsors – many of whom are again generously supporting us again this year – but we also received a record number of entries for the awards. The level of interest was humbling. It reminded us of the importance of celebrating our wonderful business community that has shown such resilience and creativity to weather the storm of pandemic and, in recent times, the impact of spiralling energy costs.

“And not only were the number of entries up, the standard of the entries was higher than ever. Choosing winners in each of the categories was a real headache for the judges.

“So the bar for 2023 has been set very high. We want these awards to shine a light on the very best businesses in our region, highlighting the contribution they make to our economy – and to our society more generally. Entering couldn’t be easier. There are nine categories up for grabs – and entry is free. Simply scan the QR code printed on page 28 and submit your nomination. The closing date is March 3 and our finalists will be notified during the week commencing March 20. The awards themselves will take place at Wolverhampton Racecourse on June 8, so make a note in your diary now.

“Finally, a word of thanks to all of our sponsors for making these awards possible. We say it every year but, without the support of these organisations, the awards would not take place. Thank you.”

The awards – the premier business event in our region – can only be held because of the fantastic support that we receive from our sponsors.

This year we are delighted that all of the sponsors have stayed on for 2023 including 2022’s Business of the Year winners in Homeserve Furniture Repairs. MNA Digital, Richardson, Carvers, Collins Aerospace, Crowe, Higgs & Sons and the Black Country & Marches Institute of Technology make up the rest of ther category sponsors with The Express & Star itself once again sponsoring the overall Business of the Year category.

Commercial profiles of each of the sponsor companies for the Express & Star Business Awards 2022 appear over the pages of this supplement.

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre is again sponsoring the drinks reception at the awards evening, which is produced by Yarrington and held in the main suite at Wolverhampton Racecourse.

Silvaman Group will again be supporting the awards as associate sponsors.

The competition is free to enter. Turn to the centre pages of this special awards supplement to find out all about the different categories and full details of how to enter the Express & Star Business Awards for 2023.

Most categories are open to just about every business while others have some restrictions. All are worth taking a close look at. You have until the deadline of March 3 to submit an entry.

All finalists, along with our sponsors and other representatives from across the regions’ business and civic communities, will attend the glittering awards night at Wolverhampton Racecourse on June 8 when the 2023 winners will be revealed.