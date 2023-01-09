JLR wholsesales improve

The New Range Rover Sport

The higher figures for the three months to the end of December reflected gradual improvement in supply of microchips.

Worldwide sales were 79,591 vehicles – up 5.7 per cent compared to the quarter to the end of September and 15 per cent on the same three months a year ago. Compared to the prior quarter, wholesale volumes were higher in North America (up 17 per cent), UK (13 per cent) and overseas (10 per cent) but lower in China (down 13 per cent) and Europe (three per cent). Volumes in China were impacted by Covid.

The production ramp up of New Range Rover and New Range Rover Sport continued with 27,456 units wholesaled in the quarter, up from 13,537 in the second quarter.

Retail sales for the third quarter were 84,827 units, up 5.9 per cent compared to the same quarter a year ago and 3.7 per cent lower than from the prior quarter .

The company, which has its engine manufacturing centre at the i54 to the north of Wolverhampton, continues to see strong demand for its vehicles. As at December 31 the total order book increased to 215,000 client orders, up around 10,000 orders from September 30. Demand for the New Range Rover, New Range Rover Sport and Defender remain strong and represent 74 per cent of the order book.