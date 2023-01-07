Big launch for Express & Star Business Awards 2023

Winners celebrate at the end of the 2022 Express and Star Business Awards

The Express & Star Business Awards 2023 are open to businesses of all sizes from across the newspaper's circulation area, taking in the Black Country, south Staffordshire and north Worcestershire.

Full details of how to enter and the deadline for entries will feature in Tuesday's editions of the Express & Star.

The winners of awards, covering nine categories, will be revealed at the awards dinner which is to be held on June 8 at Wolverhampton Racecourse.

Express & Star Editor-in-Chief Martin Wright said the awards were always a highlight in the newspaper's calendar.

"The chance to showcase the fantastic work of businesses here in the Black Country and south Staffordshire is something that we all look forward to here at the Express & Star.

“When our awards returned in 2022 after an enforced break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we were not sure what to expect. Would there still be an appetite for the awards? Would businesses put themselves forward for the awards? The answer to both of these questions was a resounding ‘yes’.

“Not only did we get fantastic support from our sponsors – many of whom are again generously supporting us again this year – but we also received a record number of entries for the awards. The level of interest was humbling."

Mr Wright said the standard of the entries last year had been higher than ever and choosing winners in each of the categories proved to be a real headache for the judges.