Greggs still on a roll as sales rocket to £1.51 billion mark

A Greggs shop

It has revealed its sales surged by nearly a quarter over 2022 as it added around 150 shops to its retail empire.

It comes despite a series of price rises that has seen its best-selling snack jump from £1 at the start of 2022 to £1.20 now.

Other items have followed the sausage roll in going up in price as the chain meets the demand of increasing costs in energy and raw materials.

The low-cost food chain said total sales rose 23 per cent over the year to hit £1.51 billion, up from £1.23 billion the previous year.

Year-on-year sales in the last three months of the year grew by 18 per cent across its own-managed shops, which Greggs said was caused by a boost in visitors over Christmas despite battling bad weather and rail strikes.

Shops

The increase also reflects the Omicron coronavirus variant dampening sales over the same period in 2021.

The chain – which has more than 2,300 shops across the country – has been pushing ahead with plans to grow its estate, adding 186 new shops over the year, while also closing 39.

New shops include a branch in Aldridge, Walsall, to serve an industrial estate which created seven jobs. It also created 12 new jobs with a new store in Ludlow own centre.

And it says its large cafe within Birmingham’s flagship Primark store continues to be a success.

Around 440 of its total shops are franchised, meaning they run in locations such as train stations, petrol stations and motorway services, rather than being fully owned by Greggs itself. One includes a branch within an Asda petrol station on the A449 near Kidderminster, which was refurbished in 2022.

Greggs admitted that inflation continues to hit its costs and put pressure on consumers, with the group previously estimating that costs had gone up by about nine per cent on average over 2022, compared with the previous year.

It forced the group to raise prices of some of its key food items, with its sausage roll going up in price three times last year, as well as upping the price of certain meal deals.

However, it reassured investors that its meals remain good value and therefore attractive to the cash-conscious consumer, and it expects to meet its full-year profit expectations despite the challenging conditions faced last year.

It also revealed that it has been extending opening hours, with 500 shops now open until 8pm, meaning that sales during the early evening are growing fast.

Roisin Currie, Greggs’ chief executive, said: “I am proud of the progress Greggs made during 2022 in challenging conditions.

“Our teams did a magnificent job serving customers and managing the growing demand for Greggs products as we expand our shop estate and offer greater availability through digital channels and longer trading hours, while continuing to extend our menu to offer more choice.

“We enter 2023 in a strong financial position that will enable us to invest in shops and supply chain capacity to bring Greggs to even more customers across the UK.