Pret A Manger launches meal deal to help with cost of living crisis

Starting at £2.99, The Made Simple range will include eight freshly made sandwiches, including popular picks like the BLT and chicken salad sandwich, in the vast majority of its shops.
Pret a Manger, with shops including in Shrewsbury and Birmingham, is also launching a new meal deal for £5 this month, consisting of any full-size baguette and crisps or popcorn.
Capitalising on the “veganuary” trend this month, Pret added that it is expanding its menu with new vegan options like a PLT sandwich, a plant-based alternative to the classic BLT. The new menu is set to launch from January 10.