Fancy running your own pub? Black Country Ales in search for managers

By John CorserBusinessPublished: Comments

A pub company is seeking to recruit more managers for its estate.

The Black Country Arms pub, Walsall
Black Country Ales is holdings open days for pub managers in the first three months of the new year.

The first is at the Black Country Arms in Walsall on January 12.

The Jewellers Arms in Birmingham has one on February 18 and the Seven Stars in Stourbridge on March 18.

Kingswinford-based BCA wants to find people with a good knowledge of keeping real ale and a great track record of running pubs.

At the open days they will be able to meet members of the team and get a feel for the traditional pubs that BCA runs.

BCA has grown to operate 46 pubs across the West Midlands, including in Shropshire, Staffordshire and Worcestershire, since it was first set up in 1992.

Business
News
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

