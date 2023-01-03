Fancy running your own pub? Black Country Ales in search for managers

The Black Country Arms pub, Walsall

Black Country Ales is holdings open days for pub managers in the first three months of the new year.

The first is at the Black Country Arms in Walsall on January 12.

The Jewellers Arms in Birmingham has one on February 18 and the Seven Stars in Stourbridge on March 18.

Kingswinford-based BCA wants to find people with a good knowledge of keeping real ale and a great track record of running pubs.

At the open days they will be able to meet members of the team and get a feel for the traditional pubs that BCA runs.