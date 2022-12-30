New year, new career? Driving instructor vacancies available in West Midands - no experience needed

Driving instructor agencies are on a recruitment drive. Photo: PA Wire

Vacancies for trainee driving instructors have been posted on the Express & Star's jobs directory starjobsearch.co.uk in the last week, covering areas including Wolverhampton, Walsall, Oldbury, Dudley, Halesowen, Stafford and Staffordshire. See below for links to job vacancies in your area.

A backlog of drivers needing lessons caused by the Covid pandemic means that driving instructors are in higher demand than ever, while many instructors are already working with waiting lists of several months.

No experience is required and full training is provided to pass the DVSA tests. In fact, one recruiter, RED Driving School, said that the majority of people it trains have no previous experience.

Both RED Driving School and My Four Wheels have launched recruitment drives in the Black Country over Christmas. Listed salaries range from £30,000 to £35,000 at My Four Wheels.

My Four Wheels said: "There is currently a record number of learner drivers who need teaching due to test centre backlogs due to Covid. In the last 12 months our driving instructors' hourly rates have increased on average by £3 per hour due to the high demand.

"Additionally, over 70 per cent of our driving instructors have waiting lists, some as long as six months. There has never been a better time to become a driving instructor."

Red Driving School said: "The demand for driving instructors is growing throughout the UK.

"Learning to drive is a rite of passage for most young adults, so there is always a demand for professional driving instructors who can deliver fantastic customer service, teach people the skills of safe driving for life and ultimately help their pupils to pass their test with the minimum of hassle.

"We focus on helping you succeed as we want you to join RED Driving School as a qualified driving instructor. We achieve this by giving you the best training and support possible.

"With RED's training course you'll have up to 80 hours of training with a qualified RED trainer and back-office support throughout. You'll be able to qualify at your own pace and be able to fit the programme around your existing commitments.

"The majority of people we train don't have any previous experience; however, they do possess the drive and determination to be the very best at what they do."

Most drivers can become driving instructors - the requirements are:

A full UK driving licence (or approved foreign licence) held for at least two and a half years (three and a half years for RED Driving School)

To not have been banned from driving in the last four years

To not have more than six points on your licence

To be a 'fit and proper person' in the eyes of the DVSA.

People working as driving instructors can set their own hours and teach learners local to them. Both agencies offer refunds on training costs if the instructor works with them.