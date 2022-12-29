'Bombshell' as business with West Bromwich store forced to close, liquidators confirm

Shaws Direct. Picture: West Bromwich BID

Shaws has 29 shops across Wales and England, including at Queens Square Sandwell Centre, West Bromwich.

But the company has now been placed into voluntary liquidation and formally ceased trading on December 23, having opened its first store in Wales in 1916.

Some 50 staff are believed to be affected across the country.

The West Bromwich branch of Shaws posted on its Facebook page: "Unfortunately the decision has been made and we are closed.

"We would like to say thank you to our customers who have supported us for the past six years."

West Bromwich Town Centre BID Manager Lisa Hill said the news was devastating for the staff.

"It is a great loss to the town, the centre and Queens Square as it was always a busy shop.

"The staff in there were very friendly.

"It has come as a shock. Staff took part in our Queen's Platinum Jubilee window shopping competition and came second.

"They really put the effort in and they were really happy with that so this is a bombshell.

"The staff were lovely and always had time to talk to you so we just feel really sorry for them at the moment."

Stones & Co Insolvency Practitioners have been instructed by the Directors of Shaws (Cardiff ) Limited to assist them in placing the company into liquidation.

In a statement, Stones said: "A member's meeting under the deemed consent procedure will be held on January 10, 2023, at which resolutions will be passed to wind up the Company voluntarily and to appoint Gareth Stones MIPA as Liquidator of the Company.

"Messrs Geoff Ready Services have been engaged as valuers/agents to appraise the Company's remaining assets at the various retail outlets and central warehouse.

"The company formally ceased to trade on December 23 and it is understood all of the former employees of the company have been paid their outstanding wages and holiday pay.

"Those ex-employees entitled to redundancy pay and/or pay in lieu of notice will have such claims dealt with by the Redundancy Payments Service online following the subsequent liquidation of the company."

Some loyal customers of the West Bromwich store reacted with sadness on social media.

Joanne Hughes said: "I’m absolutely gutted, my favourite shop and made so many beautiful pieces from their wool.

"Staff were above and beyond amazing. I even became friends with them. Wishing all the West Brom team the very best for the future."

Hayley Deakin added: "So sad. I’m absolutely gutted. Best staff ever. And the only place I went to, to get curtains. Not sure where I’m going to go now. Hopefully the staff get looked after."