Wetherspoons pubs in West Midlands launch 'January Sale' with some beers costing 99p

Wetherspoons have a January Sale on

Wetherspoons have revealed their slashed prices with The Moon Under Water in Lichfield Street, Wolverhampton, The Royal Tiger in High Street, Wednesfield and The Sir Henry Newbolt in High Street, Bilston among those reducing the price of a range of drinks and meals from Tuesday, January 3 until Tuesday, January 17.

Others involved include The Full Moon in High Street, Dudley, The Clifton in Bull Ring, Sedgley and The Waterfront Inn in Level Street, Brierley Hill as well as The Moon Under Water in High Street, Cradley Heath, The Britannia in Halesowen Street, Rowley Regis and The William Shenstone in Queensway, Halesowen.

The sale prices include a pint of Ruddles Best at 99p, a pint of Bud Light at £1.69, a pint of Stowford Press Apple Cider at £1.69, a Bell's whisky (25ml measure with mixer) at 99p, a bottle of Beck's Blue (alcohol free lager) at 99p, a pint of Guinness at £2.89, Pepsi Max (14oz) at 99p and Lavazza Coffee, tea and hot chocolate (with free refills) at 99p.

The low and alcohol-free drinks included in the sale also include Adnams Ghost Ship, Brewdog Punk AF, Heineken 0.0, Kopperberg and Erdinger.

Customers will also enjoy savings on food too including at breakfast with MOMA porridge costing £1.49, a Breakfast Muffin deal at £1.99 and Breakfast wrap deal £2.49.

The Moon Under Water manager, Daniel Davey, said: "Department stores and shops hold their sales in January, so it is the perfect time to have a sale in the pub too.

"The range of drinks and food on sale in the pub is aimed at suiting a wide variety of tastes. This year we have included our biggest selection of low and non-alcoholic drinks.