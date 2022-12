Opening times for Black Country DIY shops over the Christmas and New Year period

IKEA Wednesbury.

Maybe one too many guests have been invited and you need and a few extra chairs, or there just aren't quite enough Christmas lights outside.

Thankfully, most DIY shops in the Black Country and Staffordshire will be open up until Christmas Eve and in the days leading up to New Years, with a slight change to their usual opening times.

Here are their updated opening times:

B&Q

Cannock, Halesowen, Wednesfield, Wolverhampton

Saturday, December 24: 7am-4pm

Sunday, December 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

Monday, December 26 (Boxing Day): Closed

Tuesday, December 27: 7am-8pm

Wednesday, December 28: 7am-8pm

Thursday, December 29: 7am-8pm

Friday, December 30: 7am-8pm

Saturday, December 31: 7am-4pm

Sunday, January 1: 10am-4pm

Monday, January 2: 9am-6pm

Great Bridge

Saturday, December 24: 8am-4pm

Sunday, December 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

Monday, December 26 (Boxing Day): Closed

Tuesday, December 27: 8am-8pm

Wednesday, December 28: 8am-8pm

Thursday, December 29: 8am-8pm

Friday, December 30: 8am-8pm

Saturday, December 31: 8am-4pm

Sunday, January 1: 10am-4pm

Monday, January 2: 9am-6pm

Homebase

Wolverhampton (Cannock, Oldbury)

Saturday, December 24: 9am-4pm

Sunday, December 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

Monday, December 26 (Boxing Day): Closed

Tuesday, December 27: 9am-6pm

Wednesday, December 28: 9am-6pm

Thursday, December 29: 9am-6pm

Friday, December 30: 9am-6pm

Saturday, December 31: 9am-4pm

Sunday, January 1: 10am-4pm

Monday, January 2: 9am-6pm

Wickes

Cannock

Friday, December 23: 7.30am-7pm

Saturday, December 24: Closed

Sunday, December 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

Monday, December 26 (Boxing Day): Closed

Tuesday, December 27: 7.30am-7pm

Wednesday, December 28: 7.30am-7pm

Thursday, December 29: 7.30am-7pm

Friday, December 30: 7.30am-7pm

Saturday, December 31: 7.30am-4pm

Sunday, January 1: 10am-4pm

Monday, January 2: 7.30am-7pm

Dudley, Halesowen, Wolverhampton

Friday, December 23: 7am-7pm

Saturday, December 24: Closed

Sunday, December 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

Monday, December 26 (Boxing Day): Closed

Tuesday, December 27: 7am-7pm

Wednesday, December 28: 7am-7pm

Thursday, December 29: 7am-7pm

Friday, December 30: 7am-7pm

Saturday, December 31: 7am-4pm

Sunday, January 1: 10am-4pm

Monday, January 2: 7am-7pm

Ikea, Wednesbury

In-store shopping will be available every day at Ikea's normal hours, which are 10am-10pm Monday to Friday, 9am-10pm on Saturday, and 11am-5pm on Sunday.

Here are the hours that will change:

Saturday, December 24: Closed

Sunday, December 25: Closed

Monday, December 26: 10am-6pm

Saturday, December 31: 9am-6pm