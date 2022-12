Christmas opening hours at shopping centres including Mander Centre, Merry Hill and McArthurGlen

McArthur Glen Designer Outlet, Cannock

Whether it's a last-ditch attempt to find a present or to take advantage of the early festive sales, it's a time when people are often nipping out and stocking up.

Like every year, the shopping centres are currently running extended hours, but some will be changing around Boxing Day in the run up to New Year.

Here is a rundown of when your nearest shopping centres in the Black Country and Staffordshire will be open over the festive season:

Mander Centre, Wolverhampton

Friday, December 23: 9am-7pm

Saturday, December 24 (Christmas Eve): 9am-5pm

Sunday, December 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

Monday, December 26 (Boxing Day): 9am-6pm

Tuesday, December 27: 10am-5pm

Wednesday, December 28: 9am-5.30pm

Thursday, December 29: 9am-5.30pm

Friday, December 30: 9am-5.30pm

Saturday, December 31 (New Years Eve): 9am-4.30pm

Sunday, January 1 (New Years Day): Closed

Monday, January 2: 10am-5pm

Merry Hill, Dudley

Friday, December 23: 9am-10pm

Saturday, December 24 (Christmas Eve): 8am-6pm

Sunday, December 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

Monday, December 26 (Boxing Day): 9am-6pm

Tuesday, December 27: 9am-6pm

Wednesday, December 28: 9am-9pm

Thursday, December 29: 9am-9pm

Friday, December 30: 9am-9pm

Saturday, December 31 (New Years Eve): 9am-5pm

Sunday, January 1 (New Years Day): 11am-5pm

Monday, January 2: 10am-6pm

McArthurGlen Designer Outlet, Cannock

Friday, December 23: 10am-8pm

Saturday, December 24 (Christmas Eve): 9am-5pm

Sunday, December 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

Monday, December 26 (Boxing Day): 9am-9pm

Tuesday, December 27: 9am-9pm

Wednesday, December 28: 9am-9pm

Thursday, December 29: 9am-9pm

Friday, December 30: 9am-9pm

Saturday, December 31 (New Years Eve): 9am-5pm

Sunday, January 1 (New Years Day): 10am-6pm

New Square, West Bromwich

Friday, December 23: 9am-9pm

Saturday, December 24 (Christmas Eve): 8am-5pm

Sunday, December 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

Monday, December 26 (Boxing Day): 9am-6pm

Tuesday, December 27: 9am-7pm

Wednesday, December 28: 9am-7pm

Thursday, December 29: 9am-7pm

Friday, December 30: 9am-6pm

Saturday, December 31 (New Years Eve): 8am-6pm

Sunday, January 1 (New Years Day): 11am-5pm

Monday, January 2: 11am-5pm

Bull Ring & Grand Central, Birmingham

Friday, December 23: 9am-10pm

Saturday, December 24 (Christmas Eve): 9am-5pm

Sunday, December 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

Monday, December 26 (Boxing Day): 8am-8pm

Tuesday, December 27: 10am-7pm

Wednesday, December 28: 9am-8pm

Thursday, December 29: 9am-8pm

Friday, December 30: 9am-8pm

Saturday, December 31 (New Years Eve): 10am-5pm

Sunday, January 1 (New Years Day): 11am-5pm