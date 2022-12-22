Ladder for the Black Country: HS2 opens recruitment drive

Graduates and apprentices continue to be recruited for HS2

The chance to join Europe’s biggest infrastructure project and play a role in transforming rail travel across the country, will become a reality for those who secure a place on HS2’s coveted two-year placement programme.

With a two-decade long construction programme ahead, HS2 is bolstering its technical services directorate and offering engineering graduates the chance to join the teams charged with delivering the stations, tunnels and viaducts along the route of the new railway. There will be further opportunities in HS2’s environment, hybrid bill, project management, procurement and commercial teams.

As it strives to leave a lasting skills legacy, HS2 Ltd has set a year-on-year commitment to invest in young talent. Every September, a fresh intake of graduates and apprentices are welcomed into the business, helping to launch the careers of hundreds of young people.

Rail Minister Huw Merriman said: “This is an excellent opportunity for new graduates, who have a once in a lifetime chance to start their careers on the largest infrastructure project in Europe. They will gain unparalleled experience which will set up their career for decades to come, while working on a pioneering project which will benefit Britain for generations to come.

“This is in addition to the more than 29,000 jobs HS2 is already supporting before the trains even hit the tracks, showing this project is as much about transforming communities in the North and Midlands as it is about improving journeys.”

Karen Davis, head of talent and development at HS2 said: “With all three phases of HS2 now live, we’re increasing the number of places available on our graduate talent programme. As a result, 2023 will mark our biggest annual intake of new graduate talent into our offices and construction sites.

“This is a unique opportunity to earn and learn while working on the country’s flagship levelling-up project, and we look forward to welcoming the next generation of rising stars.”

Almost 30,000 people are now part of the workforce helping to deliver HS2, which creates an unrivalled opportunity for graduates to work alongside and learn from some of the very best in the industry.

Adnan Khan, HS2 Project manager for the new Curzon Street Station in Birmingham and a former HS2 graduate trainee, said: “Given the sheer scale of HS2, the strength of the graduate scheme is undoubtedly the variety of placements that candidates are exposed to. Working alongside industry leading professionals and starting your career on a world-leading infrastructure project is a rare opportunity.

“There’s also a genuine commitment to career development at HS2, and graduates who complete the two-year programme are supported to continue learning and to grow into leadership positions within the company.”