Enrok opens new office in Stafford

Jordan Mallisch, managing director of Enrok Construction

Enrok Construction has opened the new office in tStafford as part of its continued expansion plans.

The company, which has seen strong growth in 2022, has opened the office to meet increase client demand in the West Midlands and give its staff a central hub in which to work and collaborate. The office is in addition to its head office in Ednaston, Derbyshire.

Enrok is currently delivering 51 residential units in the West Midlands, including its most recent contract win which will see the development of 19 new build affordable homes for Citizen on Wellington Road in Handsworth. The company is also delivering a new £4m medical centre in Hartshill, Nuneaton which is expected to open its doors in 2023.

Jordan Mallisch, managing director of Enrok Construction, said: “In addition to our projects in London and Nottingham, we are seeing increased demand in the West Midlands and have therefore taken the decision to open our second office in Stafford. In addition to giving Enrok a physical presence in the area, the new office is helping our growing West Midlands based team to reduce commuting time and gives us a high-quality environment in which to work.”

“As our presence in the West Midlands continues to grow, we will be creating further employment opportunities in the area and have therefore taken on the additional office as part of our future expansion plans.”