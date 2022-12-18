'Rudolph's Rain-beer' and 'Stuck up the Chimney' among festive beers proving a boost for Walsall brewery

Callum and Andy Dukes with some of the happy customers buying the Christmas ales

The Tap Room at AJ's Ales in Walsall was open on Friday and Saturday to welcome people looking for a nice beer or a particular type of ale for Christmas, with every ale available to taste.

The brewery also had its two special Christmas beers on sale, "Rudolph's Rain-beer", a five percent golden ale described as smooth and "Stuck up the Chimney", a four per cent pale ale with a sharp citrus taste.

Owner Andy Dukes was on hand to talk to people about the different beers, helped out by his son Callum, and said the beers were popular with his regulars.

He said: "The pale ales are among the most popular from my brewery and the Rudolph was a pale ale, but I changed it up and people found themselves really liking it.

"Both are popular because it's a common thing with breweries that they put on beers which aren't available throughout the year and people want to get it because they'll miss out otherwise."

Mr Dukes said it was a good time of year for the brewery as people were more inclined to buy mini-kegs, gift packs and bottles to enjoy over Christmas and said that while the Tap Room was closed for now, there was still a chance for people to buy beers.

He said: "This time of year is very special to us as it's the busiest time, with lots of people buying beers, while January and February are much quieter, so we get the stock in for the next week.

"We opened the Tap Room on Friday and Saturday and we got a lot of good feedback about them and that's why I did the open day so that people could try them.

"Those who did try them bought a mini keg and while the Tap Room is closed until January, people can still come and pick up a mini keg from Monday to Wednesday this week."