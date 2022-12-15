Morrisons' carrots giveaway in run-up to Christmas

Farmer Christmas, at Morrisons

Customers will be able to collect their free carrot on December 22 and 23 while stocks last.

British wonky carrots that are oversized or mis-shapen will be available in all 498 stores for customers to pick-up from a Morrisons Community Champion.

The move hopes to encourage families to choose wonky veg more often to reduce waste as this produce would have otherwise been discarded.

Carrot sales soar during the festive season, increasing by 130 per cent during the week before Christmas compared to previous weeks, showing that the Norse tradition of leaving food and drink out for Father Christmas and his reindeer is still as popular as ever.

Andy Todd, senior carrot buyer at Morrisons, said: “Christmas is a magical time of year and we want to help our customers celebrate in any way we can.

"Our delicious wonky carrots are hugely popular as they help our British farmers reduce waste and are a cheaper alternative for customers. We only hope the reindeer enjoy them as much as our customers do!”