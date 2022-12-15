Apprenticeships are an important feature of working life

The Ladder for the Black Country is a campaign to champion the apprenticeship brand and work with partners to match candidates to a wide range of vacancies in a wide range of positions.

And, as 2023 gets closer, Justine Johnson of the Ladder for The Black Country, says many people have the chance to step on to the ladder of opportunity with an apprenticeship.

An apprenticeship is commonly viewed as an alternative educational pathway for young people; however, apprenticeships are open to anyone over the age of 16.

They offer a route into industry, as well as the opportunity to change career path or enhance career progression through completing apprenticeships of increasing levels from level 2 – to a level 7-degree apprenticeship.

Justine said: "There is a misconception that apprenticeships aren’t real jobs, which they are with a contract of employment and paid holidays.

"They are not just for trades such as electricians and builders but also include solicitor, accountant, administration, marketing, IT, sales, construction, engineering, and warehousing to name just a few.

"An Apprenticeship is a real job combined with learning and assessment, resulting in a qualification. Apprenticeships allow individuals to earn while they learn and develop practical skills in the workplace.

"All age Apprenticeships offer employment with guaranteed time off for study, completing a relevant qualification or industry Standard, earning whilst you learn and with most large employers who have historically used a graduate scheme, now switching to employing apprentices as they pay into an apprenticeship levy to fund this training.

"It’s never too late to undertake an apprenticeship," she adds "Whether at the start, during your career or you have decided your chosen college or university course isn’t right for you apprenticeships are a viable option. There are currently hundreds of apprenticeship vacancies with companies in the region."