Staffordshire and Sutton Coldfield business in running for Chamber awards

Head of the Solihull Chamber of Commerce, Samantha Frampton

Sutton Coldfield, Lichfield & Tamworth and Cannock Chase Chambers of Commerce annual dinner and awards will take place at Drayton Manor Hotel.

The eight category winners will be announced at the awards dinner on Friday, February 3 with Amazon supporting the event as headline sponsor.

Judges whittled down a record number of entries, with three businesses or individuals being shortlisted in each category, apart from Large Business of the Year where there are six firms in the running.

The judging panel was chaired by head of the Solihull Chamber of Commerce, Samantha Frampton, who said: “The judges were very impressed by a tremendous cross-section of entries from across Sutton Coldfield, Lichfield, Tamworth and Cannock Chase, which naturally made the shortlisting process a very difficult one.

“We congratulate the businesses and individuals who have made the shortlist and look forward to celebrating their achievements on the night.”

The judging panel also featured Michelle Spaul of Delta Swan, Visit Knowle’s Kim Hulse, Amy Jacklin from Virgin Money and Omar Rashid, HR expert and co-president of the Asian Business Chamber of Commerce.

The awards shortlist is as follows:

Sutton Coldfield Micro Business of the Year: Meta4 Business Coaching Ltd, The Community Games by Inspire Activity, X2 Workspaces

Lichfield & Tamworth Micro Business of the Year - Sponsored by Lichfield District Council: Enlighten, JPF First Aid, Softext Ltd

Sutton Coldfield Small Business of the Year: 3D Facilities Support, Ark Media, The ReUsers and The Wood Shack

Lichfield Small Business of the Year - Sponsored by Crown Highways: Hyde Engineering Ltd, inLIFE, The Listening Centre

Tamworth Small Business of the Year: Cloud Accounting Support Services (CASS), EBY, Fleet Evolution

Cannock Chase Business of the Year: Chocolate Treasures, Wentworth James Group, Wordy Bird Limited

Sutton Coldfield, Lichfield & Tamworth and Cannock Chase Large Business of the Year - Sponsored by GMK House Business and Events Centre: Arthur Terry Learning Partnership, Crown Highways, Legionella and Fire Safe Services, Lichfield Garrick Theatre, Moor Hall Hotel & Spa, United Carpets